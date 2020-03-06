Rajasthan: 130 Tourists Form Nepal Scanned For Coronavirus In Sikar

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus fear in India, health authorities in Rajasthan have screened as many as 130 people from Nepal for Coronavirus. The 130 visitors from Nepal have come on a visit to attend the Khatu Shyam Ji fair in Sikar, Rajasthan. No traces of the virus were found in any visitor from Nepal.

Talking about scanning 130 people from Kathmandu, Additional District Collector Jai Prakash said, "130 people coming from Kathmandu in Nepal have been screened for coronavirus. None of them displayed any symptoms of the deadly virus."

The police personnel deployed in the security of the fair were also spotted wearing masks. The administration in Rajasthan is on a high alert in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus.

'215 people came in touch with COVID-19 affected Italian group'

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma informed on Wednesday stated that at least 215 people came in contact with the COVID-19 affected group of Italian tourists that had visited various places in the state. Fifty-three people in Jhunjhunu, 14 each in Jodhpur and Jaisalmer, 44 in Bikaner, six in Udaipur and 76 people in Jaipur came in contact with the group.

Coronavirus Outbreak

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on March 6 visited the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi to inspect the preparedness to tackle coronavirus outbreak. Harsh Vardhan visited Terminal-3 of the international airport to take stock of the arrangements made for the screening of passengers coming from the 78 countries that have reported active coronavirus cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it had registered 2,241 new confirmed cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) worldwide within the past 24 hours, with 84 people having died, which brought the total death toll to 3,282. The whole number of people, who were diagnosed with COVID-19, has reached 95,333, including 80,565 people in China. India has so far confirmed 31 positive Coronavirus cases. COVID-19 was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread across the world. In late January, the WHO declared a global health emergency in light of the epidemic.

(With inputs from ANI/PTI)