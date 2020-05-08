250 Asymptomatic Covid Patients Stage Protest In Chennai Alleging Improper Medical Care

Around 250 asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, who were shifted to the isolation facility at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, Tamil Nadu, staged a protest on Thursday alleging that they were getting improper medical care. The patients also claimed that they were kept in an isolation ward with no proper ventilation facility thus making them feel suffocated.

As per sources, the Tamil Nadu health department has been shifting mild/asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Chennai to isolation facilities like the Trade Centre to reduce the load on the hospitals in the city as the state has seen spike in cases. The patients who were shifted to the Trade Centre started arguing with the medical staff saying there is no proper ventilation and that they are getting inadequate medical care.

COVID-19 Situation In Tamil Nadu

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has so far reported 5409 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. With 1547 bring cured/ discharged and 37 deaths so far.

