Tamil Nadu Govt Increases Retirement Age Of Govt Employees By A Year To 59 Amid Covid

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that the retirement age of all government employees, including public limited companies, has been increased by a year from 58 to 59 years.

Retirement age increased

The government, in a notification, stated that all the employees working with government educational institutions and also public limited companies that come under the state government will be included.

The government did not list any particular reason for the increase in the age of government employees but this comes amid reports that it has been facing a shortage in the number of personnel available in the fight against coronavirus.

Tamil Nadu is one of the worst affected states, with 4,829 cases of the virus and 35 deaths due to the virus.

Earlier, the CM Palaniswami stated that the recent spike in the number of cases in Chennai is due to the dense population of the city. "COVID-19 cases are more in Chennai as the city is densely populated. In all containment zones, sanitisation is being done three times a day," Chief Minister Palaniswami told the media.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam requested individuals who visited Koyambedu market and the surrounding area to come forward and test themselves for coronavirus. The market, which is one of the largest vegetable, fruit and flower market in the country, has been shifted to suburban Tirumazhisai from Thursday. Of the 527 positive COVID-19 cases witnessed on Monday in Tamil Nadu, at least 450 have been linked to the Koyambedu market.

Paneerselvam, in a tweet, informed that vendors and traders from the wholesale market are being tested and everyone connected to the market is also being screened and continuously monitored. Paneerselvam has also requested people from other districts who are connected to the market to come forward and get tested. CMDA which handles the administration of the Koyambedu market comes under the Deputy Chief Minister.

