Mumbai Reports Less Than 1000 Cases In A Day For The 1st Time Since May 16; 55 More Deaths

For the first time since May 16, Mumbai reported less than 1000 COVID-19 cases in a day. With 941 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally surged to 60,142. At present, there are 25,937 active COVID-19 cases in the state. The number of recovered soared to 31,040 after 915 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 55 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's casualty toll to 3165. 34 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

So far, 2,64,580 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 2.49% from June 9-15. The novel coronavirus cases in RC, RN, RS wards grew at a rate of over 4%. Moreover, 3,64,095 senior citizens have been surveyed for SPO2 by visiting 21,20,088 houses. While there are 823 active containment zones currently, 4959 buildings have been sealed. As of now, 20,805 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1.

941 fresh #COVID19 positive cases and 55 deaths have been reported in Mumbai today. Total positive cases stand at 60,142 and death toll is at 3165: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/bzCaqPPzyP — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2020

862 additional deaths added to Mumbai's COVID tally

In a major development earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government added 1328 additional casualties to the state's COVID-19 death toll. This includes 862 deaths from Mumbai, 146 from Thane, 85 from Pune, 51 from Solapur, 34 from Jalgaon, 33 from Aurangabad, 28 from Nashik, 14 each from Raigad and Akola, 12 from Dhule, 11 from Palghar, 6 each from Satara and Amravati, 4 each from Sangli and Jalna, three each from Sindhudurg, Latur and Osmanabad, two each from Nanded and Buldhana and one each from Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Ratnagiri, Washim and Yavatmal. The state government stated that the reconciliation of COVID-19 death figures took place after it ordered an inquiry into all the novel coronavirus casualties since March 2020.

However, BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lashed out at the ruling MVA for this admission. He urged the government not to ignore this "criminal negligence" in the name of reconciliation of numbers. Alleging that these figures were suppressed for the last three months, he demanded strict action against all responsible for covering up the data.

