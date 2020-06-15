Mumbai: Sena Demands Bank Employees Be Allowed To Board Local Trains As Services Resume

As the Maharashtra government has started plying Mumbai local trains in a limited capacity, Shiv Sena has appealed to the government to include the bank employees in the list of essential service providers and be allowed to commute by trains.

Lok Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar has written to the chief secretary of Maharashtra government appealing them to allow bank employees to commute by local trains. This comes after several incidents and complaints of bank employees were noted by Shiv Sena wherein they were not allowed to board the trains by police officials and Mumbai local railway authorities after the trains started plying from Monday, June 15.

Letter to Maharashtra government:

Mumbai locals resume services

Local trains in Mumbai have resumed services from Monday for the first time since the lockdown was imposed on March 23 to control the spread of COVID-19. The railways have decided to start the local services only for essential service providers while the general public will be prohibited from using them.

Western Railway will run 73 pairs of suburban services including eight pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road. Central Railway will run 200 services (100 up and 100 down) 130 services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Thane and 70 services from CSMT to Panvel, a joint media release by the Western Railway and Central Railway said.

The trains will run from 5:30 am to 11:30 pm with an interval of 15 minutes. "Maximum services will run between Churchgate and Virar, but few will also run up to Dahanu Road," the Railways said.