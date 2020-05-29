COVID-19 Crisis: 99 Percent Of Mumbai's 645 ICU Beds Occupied, Says BMC

With the increasing surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, almost all intensive care unit (ICU) beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients are occupied in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) said on Friday, May 29.

Of the total 645 ICU beds, 99 percent were occupied by May 27. Besides this, 65 percent of the total 4,292 beds with oxygen support are also occupied in Mumbai. In addition, 72 percent of the total 373 ventilators are in use.

The COVID-19 tally in the metropolitan city rose to 35,273 after 1,438 fresh cases were reported on Thursday, May 28. Mumbai reported 38 deaths on the day due to the virus.

(With inputs from agency)