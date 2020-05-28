Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Sets Up Two Covid Care Centers As City's Cases Reach 34,018

In another attempt to contain the spread of Coronavirus in Mumbai, the city's Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has announced to set up two COVID-19 Care Center. As per details, one center will be set up at Dahisar Check Naka and the second one in Borivali area near RTO office. Sources said that there will be 800 oxygen beds at Dahisar check Naka and 220-bed intensive care unit (ICU) with dialysis facility at Kanderpada near Borivali RTO office.

Earlier, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had set up quarantine facilities at St Xavier's College, Mehboob Studios in Bandra, JJ School of Applied Arts, the auditorium of DG Ruparel College in Matunga. It had also written to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to handover the Wankhede stadium to convert it into a quarantine center amid worsening Covid crisis in the state.

READ | Amid rising number of cases in Mumbai, BMC issues revised COVID-19 testing guidelines

BMC issues revised COVID-19 testing guidelines

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, May 28, issued revised guidelines for COVID-19 testing in Mumbai amid the rising number of cases. The order stated that the BMC would ramp up the testing of symptomatic cases to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

READ | Pulwama-like IED terror attack averted by security forces in J&K: 10 things we know so far

Here are the testing categories:

All symptomatic persons within 14 days of international travel

All symptomatic contacts of confirmed cases

All symptomatic healthcare workers

All hospitalized patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness

Pregnant women residing in the containment areas, evacuees centre from hotspot districts in labour or likely to deliver in the next 5 days (even if asymptomatic) shall be tested

All symptomatic patients in SARI clinics, fever clinics and OPDs of hospitals

Quarantined asymptomatic, direct and high-risk contacts of a confirmed case will be tested once between day 5 and day 14 of coming in contact

A doctor can ask for COVID-19 test to be conducted for persons requiring elective surgery

COVID-19 test may be prescribed for dialysis patients only if there is a strong suspicion

Testing not required:

Patients requiring emergency surgeries

Patients on regular haemodialysis

Discharge of mild, very mild, pre-symptomatic positive cases if no symptoms are seen on the 7th, 8th, and 9th days consecutively

Discharge of moderate symptomatic patients if they have recovered clinically

READ | Five more localities declared as containment zones in Delhi

Covid-19 in Maharashtra

As of Wednesday, there are 56,948 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 17,918 patients have been discharged while 1897 casualties have been reported. With 34,018 cases and 1097 deaths, Mumbai remains a major COVID-19 hotspot of the state. According to the Public Health Department of the Maharashtra government, the patient doubling rate in the state has increased to 14.7 days on Wednesday as compared to 11.5 days in the previous week.

Furthermore, 12.4% of the total laboratory tests done in India (32,42,160) have been done in Maharashtra. The state has conducted 3,142 tests per million population as against the national average of 2,363 tests per million population.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates