Amid Rising Number Of Cases In Mumbai, BMC Issues Revised COVID-19 Testing Guidelines

Quick links:
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday, May 28, issued revised guidelines for COVID-19 testing in Mumbai amid the rising number of cases. The order stated that the BMC would ramp up the testing of symptomatic cases to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. It specified that a prescription of a registered medical practitioner is mandatory for the testing for COVID-19.
Moreover, the testing of mild, very mild, pre-symptomatic positive patients shall not be required before discharge if no symptoms are seen on the 7th, 8th, and 9th days consecutively. While moderate symptomatic patients need not be tested before discharge if they have recovered clinically, testing is required once in the case of discharge pertaining to critical patients.
Revised Testing Guidelines— माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 27, 2020
-COVID test not mandatory for emergency surgery
-All pregnant women(even asymptomatic)likely to deliver in next 5 days to be tested
-COVID test not mandatory for treating haemodialysis patients
-Prescription of pvt/gov medical practitioners will suffice pic.twitter.com/eNVKX2cnRc
Read: Coronavirus Live Updates: India's Total Cases Cross 1.5 Lakh; Recovery Rate At 42.4%
Read: 'Baseless, False Rumours': Maha Govt Dismisses Rumours Of Army Deployment In Mumbai & Pune
Currently, there are 56,948 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra out of which 17,918 patients have been discharged while 1897 casualties have been reported. With 34,018 cases and 1097 deaths, Mumbai remains a major COVID-19 hotspot of the state. According to the Public Health Department of the Maharashtra government, the patient doubling rate in the state has increased to 14.7 days on Wednesday as compared to 11.5 days in the previous week.
Furthermore, 12.4% of the total laboratory tests done in India (32,42,160) have been done in Maharashtra. The state has conducted 3,142 tests per million population as against the national average of 2,363 tests per million population.
Read: Charitable Organsiation SRLC Provides Food To Over 2.65 Lakh Migrants Across Mumbai