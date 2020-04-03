Mumbai: After Worli’s Koliwada & Dharavi, Man Tests Positive For COVID-19 In Powai's Slum

With Maharashtra reporting over 300 Coronavirus cases, a 35-year-old man in Powai's slum in Mumbai has been tested positive for the virus. This comes after positive cases had emerged from slums like Worli’s Koliwada and Dharavi in Maharashtra's capital.

As a precautionary measure, the entire slum has been sealed the police and BMC has declared the vicinity as 'Containment area'. The BMC has already created containment zones where these cases were found and restricted the movement of over 2,500 persons in these areas.

Earlier, four new cases from Worli's Koliwada area, with no travel history and all above 50 years of age and 3 news cases from Dharavi were reported.

Third Coronavirus Case Found In Mumbai's Dharavi

A 35-year-old doctor who has a clinic on the main road in Dharavi area of Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, a civic official said. This is a third COVID-19 case where the patient has a connection with Dharavi, considered to be Asia's biggest slum with a high population density. An official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said a doctor who had a clinic on Dharavi's main road and who was also attached as a surgeon to a prominent private hospital tested positive for the virus.

"The building where he lives will be quarantined and all high-risk contacts will be traced," the BMC official said.

The doctor did not have any travel history, but further details were being probed, he added. On April 1, a 56-year-old garment shop owner living in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority building in Dharavi became the first person from the area to test positive for coronavirus. He died on the same evening. On Thursday morning a municipal sweeper who lived in Worli but was posted at Dharavi tested positive.

Maharashtra under lockdown

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts. After PM Modi announcing a 21-day lockdown, Maharashtra too enforced the same as the state recorded the highest number of cases at 335.

