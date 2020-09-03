Active COVID-19 Cases In Mumbai Soar To 21,442; 859 Patients Recover In A Day

With 1,526 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Thursday, September 3, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,50,095. At present, there are 21,442 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 1,20,561 after 859 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 37 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Thursday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 7,761. 23 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

7,92,785 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till September 2. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.90% from August 27-September 2. As of September 1, 3152 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,537 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 7,912, 928, and 1,401 respectively.

While there are 558 active containment zones currently, 6,718 buildings have been sealed. 6,008 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 2,536 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 78 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district dipped to 80%.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 38,53,406 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 29,70,492 patients have recovered while 67,376 fatalities have been reported. At present, there are 8,15,538 active cases. With 68,584 persons recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate soared to 77.09%. The number of recovered persons outnumber active cases by more than 21.5 lakh. The case fatality rate stands at 1.75%.

In the last 24 hours, 11,72,179 samples were tested for COVID-19 across the country. So far, India has conducted 4,55,09,380 novel coronavirus tests. The number of labs for COVID-19 testing has increased to 1623- 1022 in the government sector and 601 in the private sector.

Addressing the media earlier in the day, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan revealed that Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra account for 62% of total active cases in the country. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra account for 70% of total COVID-19 deaths in the country. In the last 3 weeks, Maharashtra has seen around a 7% decline in active cases.

