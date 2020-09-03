Shiv Sena Defends Maharashtra Govt's Move To Keep Temples Shut, Cites Rising COVID Cases

Defending the Shiv Sena government move to keep religious places shut amid rising Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Sena MP Sanjay Raut, on Thursday, said that the government had no desire to keep temples shut. Maharashtra, which is still the worst affected state due to COVID-19, is among one of the few states which has still kept temples closed to devotees. Maharashtra has also defied the Centre's relaxations under 'Unlock 4', keeping gyms, metro rails and free movement of people restricted.

Sena defends temple closure

The government has no desire to keep temples closed in Maharashtra either, and a decision in this regards will be taken with full preparation. But we need to keep in mind that number of COVID-19 cases is rising day by day: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/zLlLKRFnHH — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

Raj Thackeray demands temples to be reopened

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray questioning him on why the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had turned a blind eye to the sentiments of Hindus. Asking him why temples were still closed given the fact that malls were open and public gatherings up to 100 people were allowed, Raj Thackeray said, "The god-loving devotees are still being kept away from their God. Why is there such a resistance to opening up Temples?"

Amid the festival season, the Bombay High Court granted permission for a Muharram procession from Bhendi Bazaar to the Shia cemetery in Byculla in the city with stringent restrictions in place - allowing only 5 people per truck carrying the Tazia Symbol. Similarly, the 12-day Ganesh Utsav was also concluded in an orderly fashion, with most idol immersions taking place in BMC's 167 artificial ponds. The Bombay HC also allowed conditionally reopen three Mumbai-based Jain temples in Dadar, Byculla, and Chembur for worshippers on August 22 and 23- on the occasion of the Paryushan festival.

Maharashtra's begin again guidelines

On August 31, the Maharashtra government eased restrictions as part of Mission Begin Again. In the Unlock 4 phase, the state government has allowed the inter-district movement of persons and goods without e-passes, opened hotel and lodges, increased govt office (Grp- A& B) strength to 100%, private offices strength to 30% and outdoor physical activities without restrictions. While the Centre has allowed gyms, temples, metro trains and select educational institutes to be opened, Maharashtra has kept them shut.

