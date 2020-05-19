Agra Police Steps Up To Help Amid Migrant Workers Plight, Provides Them With Free Footwear

In an initiative to help the migrant workers at the time of a crisis, the Agra police is providing them with footwear, food and water. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Agra, Vikas Jaiswal, they have also put up a banner in Hindi with the slogan "Come let us support a mission, an initiative of free shoes and slippers for migrant labourers."

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Jaiswal said, "We are providing free footwear, food and water to the labourers walking barefoot. We are offering the services to the children, women and men walking bare feet. We will be continuing the services in the coming days."

Read: MHA issues revised SOP on stranded migrants' movement by Shramik trains; seeks cooperation

MHA issues SOP for movement of migrants

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday issued the revised standard operating protocol (SOP) for the transport of stranded migrants. Issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, the protocol stated that states should make suitable arrangements for sending/ receiving people and directed them to pro-actively co-ordinate with the Railways to ensure the movement of migrants.

The Centre has also said that it should be ensured by the sending states and the Ministry of Railways that only asymptomatic passengers board the trains. It has reiterated that social distancing must be followed during the travel and the destination states must ensure health protocols on the arrival of the migrant.

Read: Mumbai COVID-19 cases up by 1,185 to 21,152; death toll 757

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues revised Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) on the movement of stranded workers by trains. pic.twitter.com/OLU4XfGUp6 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2020

Read: India's Covid cases cross 1 lakh mark from 24 lakh tests; 3,163 deaths & 39,173 recoveries

Read: Delhi court directs lawyers & staff to not use saliva while affixing fee stamps amid Covid

(With ANI Inputs)