India's Covid Cases Cross 1 Lakh Mark From 24 Lakh Tests; 3,163 Deaths & 39,173 Recoveries

India's Coronavirus cases on Tuesday morning crossed the one lakh mark with 4,970 new cases in the last 24 hours. Along with it, the country has witnessed 134 new deaths and 2,350 new recoveries in 24 hours. According to the latest update from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of total Coronavirus cases in the country has climbed to 1,011,39, including 58,802 active cases.

While 3,163 deaths have been reported overall, around 39,173 people have been cured/discharged, and one person has been migrated. Meanwhile, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu have the highest number of cases in the country with 35,058 and 11,760 cases respectively.

State-wise Data by the Ministry:

ICMR releases data

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as of Tuesday, May 19 at 9 AM, a total of 240,42,67 COVID-19 samples have been tested.

