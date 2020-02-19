Ahead Of Trump's Visit To Taj Mahal, River Water From Ganga To Be Released In Yamuna

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to the Taj Mahal, officials have stated that the water from the Ganga has been released in Yamuna to temporarily revive the river.

Dharmendra Singh Phogat, Meerut Executive Engineer, Irrigation Department stated, "500 cusecs of water were released in the Yamuna on February 17 and the water will reach Agra on February 22. This is Ganga water which will meet the Yamuna near Noida and from there it will flow to Mathura and then to Agra."

According to the media reports, Arun Prakash, Municipal Commissioner confirmed the release and development in the water levels. The Yamuna is likely to reinvigorate its existing water levels.

Flowing beside the iconic Taj Mahal,currently, the river stretch resembles a drain with dirty and stinking water. The water is polluted with effluents that are thrown and dumped by the adjoining factories and industries.

Convener of river connect campaign, Brij Khandelwal said, "There is not much water in the Yamuna and the water which is flowing mostly contains pollutants. The water contains toxic substances. Since there is not much water so it is necessary to release water in the river."

On Monday, Agra City Magistrate Arun Kumar had said, "It has been decided that the US President will be visiting Agra on February 24. So, we are clearing and beautifying the entire route from Kheria Airport to Taj Mahal."

Gopeshwar Nath Chaturvedi who is associated with the Shri Mathur Chaturved Parishad that is working to clean the Yamuna, said,"The move will hardly have any impact on the river."

On the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump will pay a two-day visit to India from February 24.

President Trump will also meet with the executives of Indian companies during his visit at an event organised by the US embassy in New Delhi.

Image Credits: PTI