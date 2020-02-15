Extensive Security In Place For Trump Visit; NSG Anti-sniper Units At Strategic Locations

The city of Ahmedabad is gearing up for the maiden visit of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump with top-grade security being put in place. US President Donald Trump is going to make his maiden official visit to India on February 24. One of the most awaited events during his tour is the 'Kem Chho, Trump!' programme which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the US President on the day of the latter's arrival in Ahmedabad.

As per sources, the areas that the top dignitaries will be visiting or passing by along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be guarded by National Security Guard commandos' anti-sniper units. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be inaugurating the world's largest cricket stadium at Motera. The stadium is being built at a cost of Rs 800 crore, and it will have the capacity to hold 1.25 lakh spectators.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patel addressed the media and stated that the entire vicinity of the airport area, the roadshow, the Sabarmati Ashram and the Motera stadium will be supervised by the Ahmedabad police. He added that more than 25 IPS officers, 65 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 200 police inspectors, 800 police sub-inspectors and around 10,000 police personnel will be deployed. Teams of Special Protection Group (SPG) have already arrived in the city and are reviewing the security. The NSG's anti-sniper units will place themselves at strategic locations.

Furthermore, it is reported that a Guard of Honour will be given to the US President and the First Lady when they arrive at the airport. From the airport, the dignitaries will go to the Gandhi Ashram at Sabarmati and then they will be taken to the Motera stadium. Around 1.20 lakh people will be there in the stadium to welcome them. People from various districts have also been personally invited to the inauguration.

READ: Would Donald Trump choose a gay President for US? Here's the answer

READ: Gujarat: Over 10,000 policemen to be deployed for Trump road show

Security Apparatus at the stadium

Patel further elaborated on the extensive security apparatus at the stadium and said the entire stadium and the area within the 1.5 km radius of the stadium have been fortified. Outside this radius, 28 parking spaces are allotted for visitors. District delegations have been assigned specific routes right from their places to the stadium.

The Ahmedabad police in coordination with the Special Protection Group, state Intelligence Bureau and secret services have planned elaborate arrangements. Patel also urged people to cooperate with the police in maintaining security arrangements.

READ: Nawab Malik says Trump's India visit is an advertisement ahead of US presidential polls

READ: Trump's 'No 1 on Facebook' claim busted: Netizens remind that Modi and Obama outrank him

(With Inputs from Agency)