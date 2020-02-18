Ahmedabad Admin Serves Eviction Notice To Motera Slum Dwellers; Denies Trump Visit Link

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has served an eviction notice to 45 slum dweller families living in Motera in Gujarat. The AMC has stated that around 200 slum dwellers who are mainly construction workers had been illegally occupying land which comes under the town planning scheme, for over two decades.

The notice which is served by the AMC’s Estate and Town Development Department comes a few days after the AMC began constructing a wall to cover the Dev Saran slum which falls en route to the grand Motera Stadium which is all set to be inaugurated by President Trump on February 24-25. The AMC Officials, however, have denied any connection with the eviction notice and Trump's visit.

Gujarat: Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has served eviction notice to slum-dwellers living in Motera area. They have been given 7 days notice to vacate the area; US President Donald J Trump is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad on 24th February during his 2-day state visit to India. — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2020

'Namaste, President Trump'

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24-25. According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad along the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was held in Texas for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in September last year. The stadium is being built at a cost of Rs 800 crore, and it will have the capacity to hold 1.25 lakh spectators.

