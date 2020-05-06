Ahmedabad Admin Orders All Shops Except Pharmacies, Milk Stores To Shut From May 7 To 15

With over 4,000 positive cases being reported in Gujarat's capital city Ahmedabad, local authorities have ordered the closure of all vegetable, fruits, and provision stores for the next 7 days, starting from May 7 to May 15. Home delivery services, including those of Zomato and Swiggy, shall also cease for the next week. However, pharmacies and dairy shops have been exempted and can continue to remain open.

In the order issued by the Additional Chief Secretary on Wednesday, branches of all banks in red zones, except ATMs, have been ordered to shut. The Ahmadabad Municipal Corporation has also directed all private medical clinics within the next 48 hours otherwise they shall lose their license of practice.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Total Cases Soar To 49391; 125 Deaths Reported In Last 24 Hours

READ | Finance Ministry Extends Annual Filing Of GST Till September 30 Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

COVID crisis in Gujarat

The number of Coronavirus cases in Gujarat crossed the 6,000-mark on Tuesday after 441 new cases were reported, while the death of 49 more patients, the highest in a day so far, took the toll to 368, a health department official said.

With the addition of new cases, the tally in Gujarat stood at 6,245, the official said. The state on Tuesday reported the highest single-day spike in positive cases and also the death of COVID-19 patients so far in Gujarat. As many as 186 patients were discharged, taking the number of such people in the state to 1,381, Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said.

The state's active cases stood at 4,496, with 29 patients being on a ventilator, Ravi said. As many as 89,632 samples have been tested so far in the state, 4,984 of them in the last 24 hours, Ravi said.

READ | Gujarat Govt Says It Doesn't Keep Train Fares Of Migrants

READ | Gujarat: Clash Erupts Between Migrants & Police In Surat; Tear Gas Used To Disperse Crowd