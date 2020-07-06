Amul Girl Also Flummoxed By Mumbai Electricity Bills; Lampoons BEST & Asks 'Electricked?'

India’s largest dairy cooperative Amul has offered its take on the allegedly inflated electricity bills in Mumbai in its latest topical. Titled ‘controversy about inflated BEST bills in Mumbai’, the cartoon highlights how Mumbaikars have been left stunned by their doubled bills. The issue recently caught every body’s attention after many people including celebrities took to social media to share their doubled or tripled electricity bills.

‘sabka kindness package?’

The cartoon features the Amul girl standing next to an electricity meter as if shocked by the meter’s readings. Commenting on the state of the Amul girl, the topical asks, “Electricked?’. In addendum, it also parodies the 'kindness package' that BEST recently offered, writing ‘sabka kindness package?’

Since being posted, the doodle has taken the Internet by storm racking up over 3,200 likes in just a few hours. It has also received a variety of comments from people, many of whom have taken the opportunity to share their experience with electricity bills. Many others have lauded Amul for creatively raising the voice and issues of common people.

One user wrote, "It's happened in Udupi Karnataka too" while another added," Not only in Bombay. I stay in Ahmedabad not opened my speed for 2 months and then also they have charged me" Yet another comment read, "You are so creative in raising voices for the public".

Below is the reason by one of the private Mumbai electric companies, justifying the calculations involved in the controversial bills:

Have queries pertaining to this month's bill? Please read below to find out how your bill was calculated.



For more details: https://t.co/jCK4cqzuU2 pic.twitter.com/G8je9QnlkO — Adani Electricity (@Adani_Elec_Mum) June 28, 2020

