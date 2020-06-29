As 'inflated' Electricity Bills Leave Mumbaikers Shocked, Netizens Say ‘seh Lenge Thoda’

From Vir Das to Tapsee Pannu, the spiked electricity bill amount in Maharashtra for the month of June has left several people in shock. While some citizens are complaining about the inflated bills, others took to social media platforms to mock the logic used by Mumbai electricity providers in their explanation for the increased bill amounts.

#ElectricityBill memes

‘Teen guna lagan’ to ‘seh lenge thoda’, Twitter users definitely know how to channelise their humour even in hard times. #ElectrcityBill has been trending ever since Maharastra citizens received a bill ‘triple the amount’ of what they usually pay. Here are some trending memes which have surfaced on Twitter.

@MSEDCL @CMDMSEDCL why are people all over maharashtra getting bill 500% higher in June month? #msebbill #MSEDCL #electricitybill#surgepricing

Is this a way of revenue generation to stabilize economy in such tough times? pic.twitter.com/4cKN1Yvwef — PRATIK JADHAV (@DEMONSTELER) June 27, 2020

#electricitybill

Adani taking advantage of everyone at home by sending huge bills pic.twitter.com/MR8lPjZ7v6 — Mahendra Jadav (@MahendraJadav_) June 29, 2020

Middle class man thinking how he will pay the #electricitybill pic.twitter.com/GvyaVZJozO — Ramjas choudhary (@choudhary_rmjs) June 29, 2020

Adani group after donating 100cr to #PMCARES and taking that money back from people by increasing the #electricitybill @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/2kTmjI2AGh — ZEESHAN (@BEINGZEESHAN_) June 29, 2020

Electricity bill to middle class man#electricitybill pic.twitter.com/vWNUfWAscq — nishant raj (@nishanttraj007) June 29, 2020

Meanwhile, earlier on June 28, a spokesperson from Adani Electricity responded to the outrage by the residents of Mumbai on seeing their June bills and issued a statement explaining the hefty power bills for Mumbaikars in the month of June. State Energy Minister Nitin Raut also clarified that there has been no cheating in the calculation of the bills for the 2.30 crore electricity consumers of MSEDCL.

