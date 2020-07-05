Arshad Warsi pokes fun at high electricity bills with latest paintings, celebs join in

People around the world utilised their time in the COVID-19 lockdown in different ways, and many took up their hobbies. Arshad Warsi indulged in painting during this phase, and has been on a spree of sharing his work and leaving celebrities marvelled. The actor had a humorous take on his paintings as the high electricity bills in Mumbai recently became a talking point.

Arshad recently opened up about his paintings in an interview with a media publication and jokingly urged his followers to buy his paintings as he had to pay his electricity bill. The Munnabhai MBBS star added that he was keeping his ‘kidneys’ aside for the next bill.

Many celebrities also had fun-filled comments on his post. Shruti Seth wrote that she was a ‘proud owner’ of two of Arshad’s ‘exquisite paintings’, but that she might have to sell one of them to pay her electricity bill.

Yayyy!!!

I’m the proud owner of two of your exquisites paintings @ArshadWarsi

I might have to sell one to pay my Tata electricity bill 😜 https://t.co/jKDaKX8SaF — Shruti Seth (@SethShruti) July 5, 2020

Arshad also laughed at a netizen saying that She might have to sell his kidney to afford the painting.

Tisca Chopra urged Arshad to keep paintings aside for her, but the latter quipped that he was collecting money to pay the bill.

Done... bas bill ke paise jama karlun 😜😂 https://t.co/5IEyKHL8Ai — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2020

However, later Arshad wrote that there was ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ as his grievance regarding high electricity bills was resolved.

And yes there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Quick response from @Adani_Elec_Mum problem solved. All you have to do is contact them.... thank you 🙏🏼 ... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2020

Sanjay Gupta joked that in this case, the light at the end of the tunnel was that of a speeding train and Arshad agreed.

That’s why they say don’t go towards the light, it could be a speeding train....🤣🤣 https://t.co/3FeKwGRuTX — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) July 5, 2020

For the uninitiated, numerous celebrities like Taapsee Pannu had raised their concern after receiving bills three times or even ten times the usual amount. However, Taapsee and other celebrities clarified that their grievances were resolved as they were underbilled for two months and that was added to their latest bill.

Meanwhile, Arshad Warsi has shared on social media some of his recent paintings. He had also displayed his ‘little space’ where some of his paintings have been kept.

