Army Jawans Rescue Woman From Drowning In Assam's Barpeta

Two Indian Army Jawans on Sunday rescued a woman from drowning in a river in Assam's Barpeta. Subedar Ram and Havildar Ashok Bhakar of the Jat Regiment rushed to the spot and immediately jumped into the river for rescuing her no sooner the locals informed them about it.

Assam: Two Army personnel rescued a woman who had drowned in river in Barpeta yesterday. pic.twitter.com/5VSNoFoQOj — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2020

Speaking to the media an eyewitness said, "A woman had jumped from the bridge and we immediately alerted the army camp. The soldiers came and rescued the woman. There were many civilians standing there but no one showed the courage to rescue her."

Another incident

On January 14, Two civilians were rescued by Army personnel after a snow slide hit them in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said two civilians, Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, both residents of Lacchipura village, were on the road from Lachhipura to Bijhama village at around 07:30 AM on Tuesday when a snow slide hit them.

#AwamAurJawan#IndianArmy extricated two civilians Tariq Iqbal and Zahoor Ahmed Khan, residents of #Lacchipura after they being hit by snow slide. Provided medical aid and evacuated to hospital for specialised medical care.



We pray for their faster recovery. pic.twitter.com/9JVxknMSm7 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 14, 2020

The incident occurred approximately 200 meters from the post of Lacchipura company operating base and the guard commander who was taking rounds saw the civilians and immediately alerted the Quick Reaction Team, they said. Khan was half-buried in the slide but was extricated safely. After a persistent search of over 20 minutes, the second individual, Tariq Iqbal, was also rescued.

#HumsayaHainHum.

Jawans dig at frantic pace in search of Tariq Iqbal.

Excited when he is found.

Relieved when he has a pulse.

Rejoice when he responds.



Today Tariq walked back home from hospital. Wishing Tariq all the happiness.#PreciousLivesSaved#VRWithU4U@adgpi https://t.co/s9d6Gzt65g pic.twitter.com/EAfuR9WC1K — Chinar Corps - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) January 15, 2020

Both of them were then evacuated to the Regimental Aid Post, the officials said. Although Khan was discharged after examination, the other individual remained critical, they said. The unit medical officer stabilized him and facilitated his subsequent evacuation to a hospital in Baramulla, the officials said.

