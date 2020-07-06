Arunachal Pradesh: Total Lockdown In Itanagar Capital Complex Region From 5 PM Today

A total lockdown will be implemented in Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar Capital Complex Region from 5 pm on Monday, informed the state authorities. The total lockdown will be implemented for a week from today to July 13, following the sudden spurt in the number of Coronavirus cases in the state. During this period, no vehicular or pedestrian movement will be allowed unless absolutely necessary. This decision was taken by Chief Minister Pema Khandu earlier during a state cabinet meeting.

The state which had by-and-large remained virus-free saw a sudden surge in its cases after people began to come into the state from across the country. For now, the lockdown has only been announced in the capital region of the state.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh's COVID tally has been inching towards the 300 mark, after ten more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. Currently, the northeastern state's tally stands at 269, according to a senior Health Department official. All new cases have been largely reported from isolation centres, where people are being placed under quarantine following their return from other states, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) L Jampa said to PTI.

Read: 'May His Holiness Live Thousand Years': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Wishes Dalai Lama

Read: 10 New COVID-19 Cases In Arunachal Pradesh, Tally Rises To 269

(With Agency Inputs)