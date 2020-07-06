'May His Holiness Live Thousand Years': Arunachal CM Pema Khandu Wishes Dalai Lama

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu has taken to Twitter to celebrate the 85th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama on July 6, Monday. The chief minister offered prayers for the long life of the Tibetan head monk on his 85th birthday.

Offered prayers for long life of Apostle of Peace, Ocean of Compassion & Nobel laureate His Holiness the 14th #DalaiLama on his 85th Birthday at Thupten Gatselling Gompa Itanagar today. May His Holiness live thousand years & may we continously receive his love and blessings. pic.twitter.com/clm1F83dpc — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) July 6, 2020

The Dalai Lama, who's actual name is Tenzin Gyatso is the 14th Dalai Lama, born on July 6 1935. The Dalai Lama is the head monk of Tibetan Buddhism and traditionally has been responsible for the governing of Tibet until the Chinese regime took control in 1959. Dalai Lama, meaning Ocean of Wisdom is a not a name but a title conferred to the Tibetan born as a reincarnation of a past lama, according to Buddhist belief.

The Holy Tibetan Monk has made India his home after the annexation of Tibet by the China Communist Regime, the exiled Tibetan community along with Dalai Lama has settled in India since 1960. He alternates in his position with the Panchen Lama, whom China is said to have captured or replaced, and whose identity is unknown, putting the future of the position and its political leaning in doubt.

The Tibetan Spiritual leader shared a video message urging people to recite Mani mantra at least a thousand times.

'if you want to celebrate my birthday...'

The Dalai Lama said, "Today is July 6th -- my birthday. It is not possible for large numbers of people to hold a big celebration because of the restrictions due to the pandemic and it's not necessary either. However, if you want to celebrate my birthday, I'd like to ask you to recite the Mani mantra at the least a thousand times." He added that may everyone be happy.

Just a day before his birthday, the Tibetan Spiritual leader also addressed the citizens of Taiwan with a video conference and delivered teaching on "Eight Verses for Training the Mind". The Dalai Lama expressed hope that he will be able to visit Taiwan again.