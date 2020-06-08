Badrinath Locals Worried About Resumption Of Char Dham Yatra; Oppose Citing Covid Risk

As the religious places are set to open from Monday, June 8, the preparations of auspicious Char Dham yatra have also been completed; however, local representatives of the areas from the Badrinath Dham from where the routes of the yatra pass have requested the government not to begin the yatra in the wake of the alarming spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anoop Singh, the head of the Joshimath Block, has said that locals do not want the yatra to start as yet.

"We do not want this yatra to commence. The government still wants to proceed with the yatra. But we are opposing this because there is a high risk for the people living in the area getting infected. We need to ensure social distancing and it can only be ensured when the yatra will not be allowed. Joshimath is also an area having no medical facility. Hence, we request government to not allow this yatra," Singh said.

"We do not want this yatra to go on this year. There is a threat of the spread of the coronavirus. We want the government to cancel this yatra," Babita Devi, Head of Pandukeshwar.

However, Executive Officer of the Nagar Panchayat of Badrinath, Sunil Purohit has expressed confidence in the preparedness of the administration for the yatra in view of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the Nagar panchayat is now waiting for the administration's nod for the yatra to begin.

"We have made all the necessary preparation for the Yatra to begin. We have made a circle to maintain social distancing. We are sanitizing temples on a daily basis. We have made all the arrangements for thermal screening. We are waiting for the nod of commencement of yatra, we are prepared," Purohit told ANI.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

