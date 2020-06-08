Last Updated:

Badrinath Locals Worried About Resumption Of Char Dham Yatra; Oppose Citing Covid Risk

Local representatives of areas from Badrinath Dham from where the routes of the yatra pass, have requested the government not to begin the yatra due to COVID-19

Pritesh Kamath
As the religious places are set to open from Monday, June 8, the preparations of auspicious Char Dham yatra have also been completed; however, local representatives of the areas from the Badrinath Dham from where the routes of the yatra pass have requested the government not to begin the yatra in the wake of the alarming spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Anoop Singh, the head of the Joshimath Block, has said that locals do not want the yatra to start as yet. 

"We do not want this yatra to commence. The government still wants to proceed with the yatra. But we are opposing this because there is a high risk for the people living in the area getting infected. We need to ensure social distancing and it can only be ensured when the yatra will not be allowed. Joshimath is also an area having no medical facility. Hence, we request government to not allow this yatra," Singh said.

"We do not want this yatra to go on this year. There is a threat of the spread of the coronavirus. We want the government to cancel this yatra," Babita Devi, Head of Pandukeshwar.

However, Executive Officer of the Nagar Panchayat of Badrinath, Sunil Purohit has expressed confidence in the preparedness of the administration for the yatra in view of COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the Nagar panchayat is now waiting for the administration's nod for the yatra to begin.

"We have made all the necessary preparation for the Yatra to begin. We have made a circle to maintain social distancing. We are sanitizing temples on a daily basis. We have made all the arrangements for thermal screening. We are waiting for the nod of commencement of yatra, we are prepared," Purohit told ANI.

Earlier, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that religious places and places of worship for public, hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services along with shopping malls will be permitted to open from June 8.

Centre's SOPs for the opening of religious places

  • The entrance must have mandatory hand hygiene (sanitizer dispenser) and thermal screening provisions.
  • Only asymptomatic persons must be allowed and entry must be staggered
  • Shoes/footwear to be preferably taken off inside own vehicle and must be kept in separate slots for each individual/family by the persons themselves.
  • Any shops, stalls, cafeteria etc., outside and within the premises shall follow social distancing norms
  • For air-conditioning/ventilation, the guidelines of CPWD shall be followed which inter alia emphasises that the temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius.
  • Touching of statues/idols / holy books etc. not to be allowed.
  • Large gatherings/congregation continue to remain prohibited. 
  • Recorded devotional music/songs may be played and choir or singing groups should not be allowed.
  • Common prayer mats should be avoided and devotees should bring their own prayer mat, which may take back with them.
  • No physical offerings like Prasad/distribution or a sprinkling of holy water, etc.to be allowed inside
  • Community kitchens should follow physical distancing norms while preparing and distributing food.
  • Frequent cleaning and disinfection of the religious places must be down, with  particular focus on
  • lavatories, hand and foot-washing stations/areas.
