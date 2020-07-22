Bengaluru: Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown To Continue As Govt Announces Unlock-2 Measures

The Karnataka government, on Tuesday, announced a slew of measures for the capital city of Bengaluru as a part of the Unlock-2, seven days after a lockdown was reimposed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. The government of Karnataka has decided to keep the night curfew in place (from 9 pm to 5 am) while also announcing that the system of full lockdown on Sundays will continue until further notice. Markets will be relocated to large open spaces in order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding. A ban has also been imposed on the usage of gym equipment in public parks. Lockdown will continue in the containment zones identified in the city.

Unlock-2 measures announced for Bengaluru

Night Curfew (9 PM - 5 AM) Sunday lockdown Ban on using gym equipment in parks Markets to be relocated to large space areas

'No lockdown': CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced that apart from not extending the current lockdown in Bengaluru, there won't be any more lockdowns in the state from now on. He emphasized the need to restart economic activities and held that lockdown is not the solution to fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

To contain the spread of the virus, the state government implemented a strict lockdown in Bengaluru on July 15. The restrictions will be effective till 5 am on July 22. The newly appointed civic body commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad said on Sunday that there was no question of extending the ongoing week-long Bengaluru lockdown.

There'll be no lockdown from tomorrow, people need to get back to work, economy is also very important. We have to fight #COVID19 while maintaining stable economy. Lockdown is not the solution, now restrictions will be placed only in containment zones: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa pic.twitter.com/AI9SBLaA2Q — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

People who came from Maharastra and Tamil Nadu added to the #COVID19 cases in Karnataka... Experts have suggested a 5T strategy - Trace, Track, Test, Treat and Technology: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa https://t.co/JjLwcbIgV1 — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2020

COVID-19 situation in Bengaluru

1714 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Bengaluru Urban on Tuesday, taking the total tally to 34,943 infections. 7,476 have been cured or discharged so far in the city. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 70,000 mark on Tuesday as the state reported 3,649 fresh infections, while 61 fatalities took the death toll to 1,464, the health department said.

