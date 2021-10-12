Bengaluru: Seven Students Including Six Minors Go Missing; Three Got 'bored With Studies'

Seven students, including six minors, went missing from their homes in north Bengaluru on Sunday. The disappearance of the students took place in two separate incidents, according to the police. In one case, three 15-year-old boys disappeared after allegedly being 'bored with studies', leaving behind notes for their families. The boys urged their parents to not look for them, saying that they were going to pursue a career in sports. The Class X students, who are said to be close friends, promised to return after making a name for themselves. The police have received a written note from the families of two of the boys which confirm this as the reason behind their disappearance.

As per the latest reports, the three boys were found on Monday morning. The minors allegedly wanted to make a career in sports like 'Kabaddi'.

In a similar incident, Soldevanhalli police reported that four more students - three aged 12 went missing. The 12-year-olds have allegedly disappeared with one 21-year-old girl who is pursuing a bachelor of computer application. All four are residents of Crystal Apartment, in AGB Layout. They reportedly left their homes on Sunday morning and have not returned since then.

The parents of one of the minors have recovered a note from their home, which has specific instructions to carry slippers, toothbrushes, toothpaste, water bottle, cash, and sports items. Given that the three of them are minors and one is an adult, a complaint alleging kidnapping has been registered at Soldevanhalli police station. The Bengaluru Police have not found a link between the two cases, but further investigation into the matter is ongoing.

(With Agency Inputs)

Image: PTI