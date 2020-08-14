Bengaluru Violence: 11 FIRs Registered Till Now, Informs City Police

Following the violence that broke out in Bengaluru, the police on Friday informed that a total of 11 First information reports (FIRs) have been registered till now. Bengaluru Police had formed four teams to investigate the violence that broke out in the city on August 11, over a "derogatory" social media post by a Congress MLA. Three people were killed in the violence and at least 60 police personnel were injured.

Out of the 11 FIRs, 7 have been registered in DJ Halli police station in Bengaluru. Taking cognisance of the incident, the police had made a few arrests earlier. The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting "derogatory" material on social media. The residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out.

The Karnataka government had also deployed Rapid Action Force (RAF) on Thursday in the sensitive areas of Bengaluru, after extending Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15.

SDPI hand in the riots

Republic Media Network accessed CCTV footage that showed the attack was preplanned by the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) and part of a conspiracy to attack the MLA's house and the police station.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwathnarayan, on Wednesday, said that the government has taken steps to ban SDPI and its other fronts PFI, in an exclusive conversation with Republic TV. He added that SDPI has taken advantage of the incendiary Facebook post posted by a Congress worker to incite riots. Lashing out at the SDPI, he said that the main accused in the incident was the lone SDPI corporator in Bengaluru.

Section 144 extended in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced that the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a District Magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence and said so far 146 people have been arrested. "It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.

