Bengaluru Violence: Four Teams Formed To Probe Incident; Forensic Investigation Underway

Bengaluru Police has formed four teams to investigate the violence that broke out in the city on August 11, over a "derogatory" social media post by a Congress MLA. Three people were killed and nearly 60 police personnel injured in the incident.

Riots broke out in parts of the city on Tuesday, over a "derogatory" social media post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, who was later arrested. Miscreants vandalised Murthy's house and the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked during the violence.

Meanwhile, forensic investigation has been conducted at the DJ Halli police station and KG Halli police station premises in Bengaluru, following the violence.

Section 144 extended in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced that the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15.

Earlier on that day, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a District Magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence and said so far 146 people have been arrested.

"It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI. The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police.

Bengaluru riots

At around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, a riot-like situation was witnessed between the KJ Halli and DJ Halli police station limits in East Bengaluru. A huge mob gathered outside the residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy demanding immediate action against his relative Naveen who allegedly wrote a communal post on social media.

Soon, the police resorted to the use of force to contain the violence. By the time the situation was brought under control at around 1 am on Wednesday, three people were killed, nearly 60 police personnel including DCP Bhimashankar Guled were injured and over 300 vehicles were set ablaze.

(Image credits: PTI)