Bengaluru Violence: JDU Leader Urges Karnataka Govt To Take Stern Action Against Accused

Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan 'Lalan' Singh, on Thursday stated that the Karnataka government should take stern action against those responsible for the violence in Bengaluru. The JDU leader added that there should be legal action against the accused and that the government should investigate the matter properly. Three people were killed in the violence that broke out in Bengaluru on Tuesday night over a controversial Facebook post.

"There should be legal action against the accused. The government should investigate the matter properly and take firm action against those responsible for the violence," Singh told ANI.

Section 144 extended in Bengaluru

Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Pant on Wednesday announced that the imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on August 15.

Earlier on Wednesday, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a District Magistrate will hold an inquiry into Tuesday's violence and said so far 146 people have been arrested. "It has been decided in a meeting with Chief Minister with senior officials that district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the incident as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. So far, 146 people have been arrested," Bommai told ANI.

The arrested persons have been accused of arson, stone-pelting, and assault on the police. The police said that accused Naveen has been arrested allegedly for posting "derogatory" material on social media. Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked after the violence broke out.