Bajrang Dal 'purifies' Rally Ground In Bihar, A Day After Kanhaiya Kumar's Event

City News

A day after CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar addressed a rally in Bihar at Ruidhasa-Maidan, Bajrang Dal activists on Thursday performed 'havan' and sprinkled Gangajal

Written By Varsha Chavan | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bihar

A day after CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar addressed a rally in Bihar at Ruidhasa-Maidan, Bajrang Dal activists on Thursday performed 'havan' and sprinkled 'Gangajal' asserting that the ground has become 'impure'. They also chanted the Vedic mantras for its 'purification'. CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar on February 19 had addressed a public meeting held in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Speaking to the media  Bajrang Dal activist Karan said, "The head of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang had maligned the historic Ruidhasa Maidan of Kishanganj and hence we have decided to purify this great land."

"Yesterday anti-nationals came to this great land and made it impure. We have performed a 'havan' and purified the land by sprinkling Gangajal on the ground,'' said Sanjay Upadhyaya, a social activist. Another BJP activist Ganehsh Jha said: "Kanhaiya Kumar, who is a part of 'tukde-tukde' gang has impured the Ruidhasa Maidan".

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

Similar incident

On February 15, Communist Party of India (CPI) members were seen cleaning (rather, 'cleansing') a Babasaheb Ambedkar statue in Bihar's Begusarai. This was done after Union Minister Giriraj Singh had garlanded the statue during his visit to his constituency.

Justifying their action, the Left workers said that the statue was cleansed because CPI is not a religion or community-based party but follows humanity, and Giriaj Singh is said to give out communal statements. The left also accused the Begusarai MP of being a Godse follower. 

(with ANI inputs)

