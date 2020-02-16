Multiple Arrests Made After Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Attacked

Bihar police has filed an FIR against 10-15 unidentified people for attacking CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar's convoy on February 14th in Ara district. The police have also arrested a few people, including the Organising Secretary of Shiv Sena's Bihar Unit.

READ: Stones Hurled At Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Again In Shocking Attack; Eighth In Two Weeks

Police files FIR, makes arrests

SP Sushil Kumar said, "An FIR on the statement of an ASI, who assigned with the task of escorting the convoy, was lodged under relevant sections named against 10 and 15 unknown persons." It was the eighth attack on Kumar's convoy in the last two weeks.

The State government has sought an action report from the police on the repeated targetting of the CPI leader. Kumar's convoy was attacked in Bihar on Friday while he was travelling from Buxar to Arrah. Unidentified people threw stones at it.

Kumar is on a statewide rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The 'Jan Gan Man Yatra' across Bihar started on January 30. Friday was the 16th day of the yatra.

READ: Provide Protection For Kanhaiya Kumar After Cavalcade Attacked: D Raja To Bihar CM

Last Wednesday, his convoy was attacked in Supaul and a driver of one of the vehicles received serious injuries and the cars were damaged as well. Congress MLA Shakil Ahmad Khan who was with Kumar on the yatra told PTI that it was a conspiracy and blamed the negligence of the police over the incident. On February 1, his convoy was attacked in Saran district in Bihar.

Kumar, who is the former President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'s Students' Union has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but failed to defeat Giriraj Singh in Begusarai in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

READ: Kanhaiya Kumar Escapes Unhurt In Second Attack On Convoy In Bihar; Vehicle Damaged

Kumar, who is the former President of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)'s Students' Union has been a vocal critic of the Narendra Modi led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but failed to defeat Giriraj Singh in Begusarai in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

READ: Kanhaiya Kumar's Convoy Attacked In Bihar For The 7th Time In 2 Weeks