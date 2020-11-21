BJP Eyes 2022 BMC Polls, Fadnavis Exudes Confidence Saying ‘Saffron Flag Will Flutter’

Setting its eyes on India's richest civic body, ex-Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, said that Mumbai's BJP team will ensure that 'BJP's saffron flag' will be unfurled on BMC building in the 2022 civic polls, at the Mumbai BJP executive meeting. Lashing out at its ex-saffron ally Shiv Sena, Fadnavis claimed that power had gone to Sena's head. Stating the Mumbai deserved a better government, he said those who want to serve must be elected.

Fadnavis: 'Saffron flag only will flutter atop BMC - BJP's'

"I thought once you got power, you will do some good. But as quickly as they got power, it went to their heads. I smell the arrogance of their power in the one year of their government. Mumbai's people do not deserve such an arrogant government - it must be broken and those who serve the people must be brought to power. I believe the Mumbai BJP team will work on booth level to ensure - Saffron flag only will flutter on BMC, BJP's flag," said Fadnavis.

Saamana: 'BJP got saffron on allying with Sena'

On Friday, Sena's mouthpiece Saamana said dared BJP to remove Sena's saffron flag from the BMC in the coming polls. Claiming that BJP got connected to the saffron flag only after allying with Shiv Sena, Saamana said that its flag was 'pure, radiant and effective' - in reply to BJP's jibe that Sena's saffron flag needs ‘purification’. Touting its Marathi pride stance, Sena MP Raut has said Mumbaikars would never hand over control of BMC to a party which backs people who had insulted Mumbai, comparing it to PoK.

“BJP leaders did not say they hoisted saffron flag in Bihar after their recent win. It is because they are not connected to the saffron flag. They got connected to the saffron flag after allying with the Shiv Sena. It is fluttering on Mumbai [civic body] since the time BJP was not with Shiv Sena. This saffron flag is pure, radiant and effective,” wrote Saamana adding, "The ones who are plotting to remove the original saffron flag of Marathi pride and Hindu radiance are betraying Hindutva in the country".

Mayor polls 2019

In November 2019, Sena won both the Mayor and Deputy Mayor polls in Mumbai Mayor polls, retaining control over Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar and Suhas Wadkar won the Mayor and Deputy Mayor post on November 22, after BJP's Ashish Shelar bowed out of the race. Shiv Sena has controlled the BMC since 1985. Currently, Shiv Sena has 84 seats, BJP had 82 seats, NCP has 6 corporators and Congress has 30 corporators. Prior to separating at the civic level, the saffron allies fell out with the Sena insisting on an equal sharing of CM post for 2.5 years and portfolios, which was refused by BJP, leading to the formation of the Sena-NCP-Congress government.

