Ex-CM Fadnavis Vows To Expose COVID 'corruption' By Maharashtra Govt; Questions Fatality

Lashing out at the Maharashtra government over the state's Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday, asked why was the state's fatality still the highest, while addressing the Mumbai BJP's executive committee meeting. Asking the government to stop complimenting itself, he asked who was responsible for the state's deaths. Maharashtra has 17,63,055 cases of which 79,738 are active and 46,356 have died.

Fadnavis: 'Will expose COVID corruption'

"It is true that Coronavirus cases are declining throughout the nation. But those who are congratulating themselves, I want to ask why does Maharashtra and Mumbai still have the highest number of cases? Who is responsible for Maharashtra amounting to 40% fatalities due to COVID-19 in India? We have seen over 10,000 deaths in Mumbai itself - which is actually a wrong figure," he said.

Vowing to expose the Maharashtra government's corruption during COVID-19, he added, "The kind of situation Maharashtra has been in, I have not seen a worse situation anywhere else. I did not speak on corruption due to Coronavirus till date, as this was fight we all had to do together, supporting the government. They (Maharashtra govt) were criticising the Centre everyday. Till we hang them dry, we will not rest. Ameet Satam is compiling a book which will expose this government's true face."

Testing dips in Mumbai, BMC wary

As per reports, COVID-19 testing numbers saw a sudden drop of up to 72% during November - specially during Diwali weekend. The city which was conducting an average of 13,000-14,000 tests earlier in November but that has now dropped to less than 4,000. While 14,000 tests were done on November 5, only 3918 tests were done on November 15. While, the state govt's COVID-19 Task Force found the drop alarming, BMC believes a lot of people have not reached hospitals and testing centres on account of Diwali.

Maharashtra's COVID tally

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday went up to 17,63,055 with the addition of 5,535 cases, a state health official said. As the virus claimed 154 more lives, the fatality count reached 46,356, he said. A total of 5,860 patients were discharged during the day. With this, the state's recovery count increased to 16,35,971. The count of active patients is now 79,738. The state has so far conducted 99,65,119 tests.

