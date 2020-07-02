'Faith Is The Only Hope': BJP Leader Urges Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal To Not Break Tradition

After Mumbai's most popular Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal has announced that they will not keep a Ganesh idol this year, senior BJP leader and former Minister Ashish Shelar has urged the Mandal to not break the tradition. For the first time in 87 years, the Lalbaugcha Raja festivities will not be held.

Taking to Twitter, Shehlar stated the decision to be commendable, however, added that the 87-year tradition of the Mandal should not be broken. Seeing the faith of the Ganesha devotees, the festival can be celebrated by following the instructions of the government.

He further said that in this time of crisis, faith is the only hope for the common man, adding that even online darshan of the idol in times of crisis can bring relief to Ganesha devotees.

लालबागचा राजा गणेशोत्सव मंडळाने सामाजिक उपक्रम राबविण्याचा घेतलेला निर्णय “स्तुत्यच”..पण मंडळाची 87 वर्षांची परंपरा एकाकी खंडित होऊ नये. गणेशभक्तांची श्रद्धा पाहता शासनाच्या सूचना पाळून उत्सव साजरा होऊ शकतो, याचा आदर्श निर्माण करण्याची “हीच ती वेळ”!

( 2/3) — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) July 2, 2020

READ: Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja to eschew Ganpati idol; announces blood & plasma donation

READ: Mumbai Police chief meets Ganesh mandal representatives

Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal cancels celebration

The Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai's most famous Ganpati idol, on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The mandal will not install the Ganesh idol this year, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal's secretary Sudhir Salvi told reporters. It will organise blood and plasma donation camps and provide financial assistance to the families of policemen who died of COVID-19, he said. The 10-day festival begins on ''Ganesh Chaturthi'', which falls on August 22 this year.

The Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal has been installing the Ganpati idol at its pandal in Central Mumbai since 1934. "We have decided not to install the Ganesh idol this year and instead, celebrate the festival by organising blood donation and plasma donation camps. We are giving Rs 25 lakh to the chief minister's relief fund," Salvi said.

READ: PM Modi announces extension of PMGKAY; over 80 cr people to get free ration till November

READ: Ganesh idol makers stare at grim future in manufacturing hub