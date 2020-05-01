BJP's Good Governance Cell Distributes Food To Delhi's Chilla Khadar Residents

BJP's good governance cell has been providing cooked food and rations to people of Chilla Khadar village, which has been affected severely due to the Covid lockdown.

Food being distributed in villages

Speaking to ANI, Virendra Sachdeva, member of BJP's Good Governance Cell, said, "Sonu told us that there is an island in East Delhi where around 80 people are living without any amenities. We thought that these people should be provided with food and we started providing food to them,"

Resident Lokesh Sharma told ANI, "We have been provided with cooked food by Virendra Sachdeva. The ration is provided by Sewa Bharti every week. We have been facing difficulties for everything here. For water, we have to walk 5 km. There is no electricity. So, we have collected solar plate to charge the phone. Moreover, there is no toilet for us here."

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3.

(Image credits: ANI)