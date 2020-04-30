Karnataka Allows Resuming All Industrial Activities Outside Containment Zones From May 4

After allowing some activities outside the containment zone from April 23, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddiyurappa, on Thursday, announced that all industrial activities will be allowed to resume across the state in all areas except containment zones from May 4. Currently, Karnataka's Coronavirus (COVID-19) tally stands at 535 cases with 21 deaths.

Karnataka industrial activities to resume

We have decided to give permission for starting industrial activities in all places except containment zones from May 4: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2020

5 Karnataka ministers quarantined, flout quarantine

Earlier on Wednesday, five Karnataka ministers underwent tests for coronavirus infection after they reportedly came in contact with the video journalist of a Kannada news channel who tested positive for COVID-19 las week. The journalist, who had visited containment zones demarcated by BBMP (city civic body), was confirmed positive on April 24. However, reports allege that the ministers had flouted mandated quarantining and are going about with routine work.

Karnataka passes Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020

On April 22, the Karnataka government promulgated the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, after the Centre passed a similar order to protect COVID warriors. Karnataka's order is similar to the one Kerala had passed, giving the state government sweeping powers to seal borders, restrict essential services, punish those attacking public servants, property damage etc. Under the category of the offence, the ordinance mentions that 'all offences are cognizable and bailable' and can impose a 3-year jail term and a fine upto Rs 50000.

Coronavirus in India

As of date, 23651 active cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 8324 have been discharged and Maharashtra reported the highest at 9915. 1074 deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation allowed in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

