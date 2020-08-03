BMC Pins Sushant Case Top-cop's Quarantine On Uddhav Govt; Silent On Other Bihar Officers

After Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Sunday revealed that Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer from Patna who is in Mumbai to probe Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, has been "forcibly quarantined" by civic authorities in the metropolis, the BMC has pinned its action on the Maharashtra government's instructions, as per sources.

'As per Maharashtra govt's instructions...'

BMC sources said that the civic body was just following the quarantine guidelines. "BMC officers were informed about the Patna Officer's arrival to Mumbai so as per Maharashtra Government's instructions, we quarantined him," sources in the civic body told Republic TV. However, the Bihar Police team who came to Mumbai last week to probe the case was not quarantined by the BMC.

Patna Superintendent of Police Binay Tiwari has been quarantined as per the present guidelines for domestic arrivals at Mumbai Airport: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase https://t.co/mT8k5BkVUr pic.twitter.com/LI4wiFuxRT — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

DGP Pandey alleged that Patna (Central) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tiwari, who arrived in Mumbai on Sunday was put under quarantine by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

'He was not provided accommodation'

ये हैं बिहार cadre के IPS अधिकारी विनय तिवारी जिनको मुंबई में आज रात में 11 बजे रात में ज़बरदस्ती क्वोरंटीन कर दिया गया.SSR केस में जाँच करनेवाली टीम का नेतृत्व करने गए थे.अब ये यहाँ से कहीं निकल नहीं सकते!@IPSVinayTiwari pic.twitter.com/6Le4AXjuJ8 — IPS Gupteshwar Pandey (@ips_gupteshwar) August 2, 2020

"IPS officer Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai today from Patna on official duty to lead the police team there but he has been forcibly quarantined by BMC officials at 11 PM today," Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Pandey tweeted. "He was not provided accommodation in the IPS mess, despite the request, and was staying in a Guest House in Goregaon," he said.

READ | Sushant Singh death case: Mumbai police commissioner briefs Maharashtra CM Uddhav

Last month, Rajput's father lodged an FIR in Patna for abetment to suicide naming actress Rhea Chakraborty, the ex-girlfriend of the Patna-born actor, and her family members as accused. Tiwari was posted as the City SP (East) in Patna.

READ | Sushant Singh case: Patna SP Vinay Tiwari 'forcibly quarantined' by BMC, says Bihar DGP

'Investigation is going in the right direction'

On Sunday, after reaching Mumbai, Tiwari, told reporters, "The investigation is going in the right direction. Senior officials are also satisfied with our investigation. Our team is conducting a probe here for the past one week. The next step is supervision, for which a senior officer is needed. So I have been sent here. We are here to get all the important evidence and facts. We are taking statements of the concerned people. We are investigating every angle in the case."

READ | Sushant's sister expresses shock at Patna IPS Vinay Tiwary's 14-day home quarantine by BMC

Meanwhile, Republic TV has also led an in-depth and extensive coverage of the events related to Sushant’s death. The channel unearthed numerous details like the expenses made by Sushant for Rhea, apart from exclusive interviews of Ankita Lokhande, Sushant’s family lawyer, his trainer, bodyguard, flatmate and friends.

READ | Sushant Singh case: Bihar Police to probe Disha Salian's death, summon Siddharth Pithani