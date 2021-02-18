BMC Issues New COVID-19 Curbs In Mumbai: Quarantine For Brazil Returnees, Strict Vigil

As Mumbai recorded more than 700 cases for two days in a row, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday imposed fresh curbs to prevent the spread of COVID-19 cases in the city. While the state government's Mission Begin Again' has resulted in the gradual easing of restrictions, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a strict lockdown if the people refuse to follow COVID-19 prevention norms. For instance, people undergoing home quarantine will be stamped and a building in which more than 5 persons test positive for novel coronavirus shall be sealed.

Moreover, 300 marshals have been deputed to crack down on those not wearing masks on local trains. As per the latest directives, restaurants, clubs, etc. violating social distancing norms will be raided. Additionally, people returning from Brazil will now have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine.

Revealing that a fine of Rs.200 will be imposed for not wearing a mask, the new BMC circular stated, "All persons moving for whatsoever purpose and under whatsoever reason or authority in public places like street, office, shops, market, clinics and hospital premises must compulsorily wear face masks. Any person travelling in public transport, including all arms of suburban railway trains, working at any site/office/workplace must compulsorily wear face mask. No person, staff, officer will attend any meeting/gathering, workplace without compulsorily wearing face mask."

Fresh curbs in Yavatmal and Amravati

Earlier in the day, Yavatmal District Collector MD Singh announced that new restrictions will be imposed in the district after reporting an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, this district has seen 237 new cases and one death. Owing to the fresh COVID-19 restrictions, the local administration has denied permission for the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Azad Maidan in Yavatmal on February 20. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was scheduled to address the rally seeking the repeal of the three farm laws.

However, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders Shrikanth Taral and Sandip Gidde- organizers of this Mahapanchayat have applied for permission afresh and promised to follow all norms for COVID-19 prevention. Some of the restrictions include an early closing time for restaurants and function halls and strict implementation of penalties. Meanwhile, Amravati will be under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on February 22 due to rising daily COVID-19 cases.

