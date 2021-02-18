Yavatmal: Rakesh Tikait Denied Permission To Hold Rally Amid Fresh COVID-19 Restrictions

Fresh curbs will be imposed in Yavatmal after reporting an increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases, District Collector MD Singh revealed on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, this district has seen 237 new cases and one death. Owing to the fresh COVID-19 restrictions, the local administration has not given permission for the Kisan Mahapanchayat at Azad Maidan in Yavatmal on February 20. BKU leader Rakesh Tikait was scheduled to address the rally seeking the repeal of the three farm laws. However, Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders Shrikanth Taral and Sandip Gidde- organizers of this Mahapanchayat have applied for permission afresh and promised to follow all norms for COVID-19 prevention.

Some of the restrictions include an early closing time for restaurants and function halls and strict implementation of penalties. While the state government's 'Mission Begin Again' has resulted in the gradual easing of restrictions, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a strict lockdown if the people refuse to follow COVID-19 prevention norms. Meanwhile, Amravati will be under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am on February 22 due to rising daily COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra | "Owing to rising cases, lockdown declared in Amravati District from Saturday 8pm to Monday 7 am": Shelesh Naval, District Collector, Amravati pic.twitter.com/iTIIWxXKnu — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Restrictions placed in Yavatmal Dist due to rising COVID19 cases.

Schools & colleges to remain closed till Feb 28. Restaurants, function halls to operate&marriage ceremonies to be held with less than 50% capacity of people, assembly of 5 or more people not allowed: Dist Collector — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

Maharashtra saw a huge rise in the daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 4787 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus. This propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 20,76,093. With a major spurt in cases, Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 721 patients recorded in the day. At present, there are 38,013 active cases in the state. With 3853 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 19,85,261.

With 40 deaths reported on Wednesday. a total of 51,631 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, over 1.53 crore samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 1,95,704 persons are under home quarantine, 1664 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 13.43%, 95.62% and 2.49% respectively. In Maharashtra, the COVID-19 vaccination drive is being conducted on 5 days every week- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Until now, 7,62,749 healthcare and frontline workers have been vaccinated in the state.

