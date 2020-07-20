Mumbai Sees 1043 New COVID Cases; Recovery Rises To 71%, Doubling Rate Down To 57 Days

In a major dip in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Mumbai only reported 1043 new cases and 41 new deaths. The city's recovery rate rose to 71% with 965 new recoveries, taking its cured tally to 72,650. The city's COVID tally stands at 1,02,267 with 5752 deaths.

Mumbai: 1043 new cases

Mumbai's growth rate has now slowed to 1.21%. The BMC has reported that 4,38,261 samples have been tested till date (positivity rate at 23.34%). Moreover, the city has 125 of the 1053 ventilator beds vacant, while 221 of the 1737 ICU beds are vacant, as per BMC war room report.

7 arrested for Remdesivir scam

On Saturday, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 7 persons for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at a higher rate than the actual price. The arrested persons have been accused of selling a vial of injection at Rs 30,000 against the actual price of Rs 5,400. Remdesivir has been considered to be effective in treating mild cases of COVID-19 and is being widely used by Maharashtra to treat patients.

Mumbai's COVID crisis

With Maharashtra extending its lockdown, the BMC has increased its containment zones to 708, while over 6235 buildings and chawls have been sealed and are being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 28 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with a doubling rate at 153 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 57 days is higher than the national average of 21.8 days.

Satellite areas see COVID surge

As most neighbouring areas around Mumbai complete their extended lockdown, Thane's tally stands at 27,729 cases with 835 fatalities, Kalyan-Dombivali at 18,115 cases with 305 fatalities, Navi Mumbai at 12,929 and 348 deaths. Meanwhile, Pune which is still under lockdown till July 23, stands at 54,624 cases with 33,748 active cases and 1359 deaths. While the Centre has appealed to reopen India to boost economy, several states have imposed varying degrees of lockdown in cities with a higher number of cases - Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram to name a few. Maharastra itself has extended the COVID-19 lockdown in the state limited to containment zones till July 31.