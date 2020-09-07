Kangana Ranaut Will Be Quarantined After Reaching Mumbai As Per BMC: Sources

After Kangana Ranaut's statement on coming back to Mumbai on September 9, the sources are now saying that BMC officials will be asking the Queen actor to quarantine after her travel.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SoP), home quarantine for 14 days is mandatory but if she shows her return ticket of within 7 days, she won't have to quarantine herself. The SoP further mentions that there will be no exemption for Kangana as she doesn’t come under essential services.

Amid war of words with the Shiv Sena, Kangana Ranaut had earlier taken to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials at her office premises, adding they may demolish the property. Kangana's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) has drawn ire of the ruling Shiv Sena whose leaders are targeting the BJP for defending her.

In a tweet on Monday, she said officials of the Sena- ruled civic body visited her office and may demolish the property on Tuesday. Stating that she has done nothing illegal on her property, the actor said BMC should show the illegal construction with a notice.

They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors when they retorted @mybmc officials used language like ,” वो जो मैडम है उसकी करतूत का परिणाम सबको भरना होगा” I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property 🙂 pic.twitter.com/efUOGJDve1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020

War of words with Shiv Sena

Ranaut had sparked off a controversy on September 3 by comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir after Sena MP Sanjay Raut asked her not to return to India's financial capital. A day later, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik reminded Ranaut that she became successful in Mumbai.

CM Uddhav Thackeray takes veiled dig at Kangana Ranaut amid her tiff with Shiv Sena

Maintaining that an insult on Mumbai would not be tolerated, he hinted that Shiv Sena's women's wing might physically harm her if she tried coming back to the city. Moreover, he urged Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to slap sedition charges against Ranaut and arrest her. In a shocking development, Raut refused to backtrack from his stance and used a cuss word against the Manikarnika actor.

Stressing that the Sena MP does not represent the spirit of Maharashtra, Ranaut expressed shock at the use of such foul language. In her tweet, she reiterated that she would return to Mumbai on September 9. Owing to the Y-grade security granted by the Centre, 11 CRPF personnel will be present in her security detail.

Devendra Fadnavis welcomes security for Kangana, says 'need an investigation on threats'