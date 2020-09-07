Devendra Fadnavis Welcomes Security For Kangana, Says 'need An Investigation On Threats'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday lashed out at the Maharashtra government for threatening actor Kangana Ranaut welcoming the Centre's move to give Y-grade security to the actor. Condemning Kangana's statements on Mumbai, Fadnavis stated that while one had the right to disagree with her views, those under oath did not have the right to issue physical threats to her. "Question is that if we believe in democracy then the life of a person should be protected by the government. Even if someone disagrees with her view, its duty of state government to provide security. Even terrorists who did bombings are given security," said Fadnavis.

"The duties enlisted in the constitution should be followed. I think the Central government did the right thing. Her statement is wrong and we deny that and condemn this. But this is not a banana republic. If a problematic thing has been said, take the course of law. Talking about such things that she will be attacked on the roads is not right for those who have taken an oath. We believe that there should be an open investigation on those giving threats. Till the time this case is not solved, people getting threats should be given due protection," Fadnavis added.

Kangana gets Y-grade security

In a big development, the Central government on Monday agreed to provide security to actor Kangana Ranaut following the concern and request of the Himachal Pradesh Government against the backdrop of the recent verbal threats that the actor had received from the Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena.

According to sources, Kangana and her family had requested for security cover from the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister who granted it to her keeping in mind that she would travel outside the state. CM Jai Ram Thakur then appealed to the Centre to provide security to Kangana when she travels outside Himachal Pradesh. The Centre has accepted this request and has decided to provide Y-grade security to the actor.

