BMC Refutes Reports Of Ban On Ganpati Idol Immersion In Sea; 167 Artificial Ponds Created

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation refuted reports that the immersion of the Ganpati idol in the sea has been banned amid the COVID-19 crisis. Clarifying that the devotees staying within 1-2 km of the sea coast in Mumbai can immerse their idols in the sea, it advised people living in other areas to preferably immerse the Ganpati idol in their homes or the artificial ponds. The civic body urged the people to use the specially created 167 artificial ponds for the idol immersion.

The BMC appealed to the people to celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi in a simple manner by avoiding crowds and taking adequate precautions as the threat of COVID-19 remains potent. It also requested the Mumbai residents to follow the instructions issued by the Maharashtra and civic administration. Reiterating its appeal, the BMC expressed hope that the Ganesh Chaturthi would be celebrated with social distancing, compulsory use of masks and sanitizers.

18,905 active cases in Mumbai

With 917 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 11, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,25,239. At present, there are 18,905 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 99,147 after 1,154 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 48 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 6,890. 33 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

6,13,745 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till August 10. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.79% from August 4-August 10. As of August 10, 4,056 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,477 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 10,697, 1,085, and 1,822 respectively.

While there are 591 active containment zones currently, 5,415 buildings have been sealed. 4,208 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 3,784 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 88 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district stands at 79%.

