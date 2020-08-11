Mumbai: 917 More Persons Test COVID Positive;4208 High-risk Contacts Traced In Last 24 Hrs

With 917 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 11, the city's COVID-19 tally surged to 1,25,239. At present, there are 18,905 active COVID-19 cases in the city. The number of recovered soared to 99,147 after 1,154 patients were discharged in the day. Meanwhile, 48 COVID-19 deaths were reported on Tuesday, propelling Mumbai's fatality toll to 6,890. 33 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

6,13,745 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in various laboratories across Mumbai till August 10. The number of COVID-19 cases in the city grew at a rate of 0.79% from August 4-August 10. As of August 10, 4,056 CCC2 beds out of the total capacity of 23,477 beds are occupied. The number of oxygen beds, ventilator beds, and ICU beds in Mumbai stands at 10,697, 1,085, and 1,822 respectively.

While there are 591 active containment zones currently, 5,415 buildings have been sealed. 4,208 high-risk contacts have been traced in the last 24 hours. At present, 3,784 high-risk contacts are admitted to Corona Care Centres 1. The patient doubling rate in the city is 88 days. The recovery rate of the Mumbai district stands at 79%.

Read: 8 More Test Positive For COVID-19 In Mumbai's Dharavi Area

Read: Uddhav Pegs Aug 5 Rain-caused Loss To Over Rs 500 Cr In Mumbai, Seeks Centre's Help

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 6,39,929 active COVID-19 cases in India while 15,83,489 patients have been discharged and 45,257 fatalities were reported. Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers and representatives of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Bihar, Gujarat, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh via video conferencing to discuss the current situation and plan ahead for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic. He mentioned that almost 80% of the active cases are from the aforesaid 10 states.

During the meeting, the PM stressed the need to urgently ramp up testing in Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Telangana. He stated that all those who come in contact with an infected person must be traced and tested for COVID-19 within the initial 72 hours. Additionally, PM Modi recounted the experience of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in preparing a roadmap for tackling the pandemic in Delhi and nearby states. On this occasion, the Chief Ministers praised the leadership of the PM and requested further guidance from the Health Ministry for conducting sero-surveillance.

Read: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Tally At 22,68,676; Fatality Rate Drops Below 2%