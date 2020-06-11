BMC Releases Control Room Nos. For Bed Availability Info; Mumbai's COVID-19 Tally At 53985

With 1540 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Thursday, June 11, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 53,985. In the day, 516 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 24,209. 97 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,952. 65 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities. At present, there are 27,854 active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's capital. 4633 out of the overall 2,42,923 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Thursday. Thus, Mumbai witnessed a high positivity rate of 33.23% on June 11.

There has been a 3% growth in the number of COVID-19 cases in the city from June 3 to 10. On the other hand, novel coronavirus cases in the PN and RN wards grew at a rate of over 5%. Barring for B, C, and RC wards, all other wards in Mumbai currently have more than 500 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation released ward wise control room numbers for information on COVID-19 and bed availability.

A rift within MVA government

Earlier in the day, a rift within the Maha Vikas Aghadi government again surfaced after a group of senior Congress leaders met at Sports Minister Sunil Kedar's residence. Addressing the media, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat admitted that the Congress party had certain grievances with the ruling government. He put forth the demand that Congress should get a bigger stake in the decision-making process. Thorat mentioned that these concerns would be communicated to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat remarked, "We have few grievances. Our demand is that we should get appropriate space in the decision-making process. We will inform the Chief Minister about it."

Incidentally, Thorat echoed former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the party's role in the coalition. Addressing a press conference on May 26, Gandhi reportedly sought to distance the Congress party from Maharashtra government's handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Maintaining that there was a difference between running and supporting a government, he observed that the Congress party was not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra unlike Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, and Puducherry.

