Maharashtra: CM Uddhav Thackeray Urges People To Avoid Crowding As Lockdown Is Eased

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked the people of the state to follow all guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus even as restrictions are being gradually lifted. CM Thackeray has stated that if the situation worsens in the state, the government will be forced to reimpose the lockdown.

Request to avoid crowding

The Govt is taking cautious steps for ‘Mission Begin Again’. Like we imposed the lockdown in phases, it will have to be lifted in a phased manner. The danger is yet to pass. But, we cannot bring the economic cycle to a grinding halt even as we fight Corona. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 10, 2020

In a series of tweets, the Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office informed the Business Advisory Committee had met to discuss the session of the State Legislature and unanimously concluded that June 22 was too early to convey the session and decided to rescheduled it for August 3.

CM Thackeray, in a press conference, said that the authorities have decided to lift and ease the lockdown in a phased manner, however, if the cases increase, then the administration will be forced to impose the lockdown. He urged the citizens to avoid over crowding and thanked the public for the faith.

With 1567 novel coronavirus cases detected in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 10, the city's COVID-19 tally soared to 52,445. In the day, 751 COVID-19 patients were discharged taking the number of recovered to 23,693. About 97 more casualties were reported, propelling Mumbai's death toll to 1,855; 80 of the aforesaid deceased had co-morbidities.

The Public Health Department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation stated that 104 COVID-19 positive pregnant women, including one woman suffering from a serious disease successfully delivered at the KEM Hospital. Out of 1833 patients admitted in moderate to serious condition in hospitals across the city, the condition of 920 patients has improved with treatment while 598 others have been discharged.

Local employment

Meanwhile, CM Thackeray asked the authorities to ensure skill-based training and employment for locals in the ongoing infrastructure projects.

Thackeray said ongoing infrastructure projects like Metro rail should not be stopped due to shortage of labourers. "Sons of the soil should be given necessary training required for these works," the chief minister said.

He made the remarks while speaking to officials of Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur Metro projects, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and and other big-ticket ventures through video conferencing. He added the coronavirus-induced lockdown has been eased in several places of the state apart from MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) and industrial activity has restarted but there is a shortage of labour.

"Migrant labourers have gone back to their native places. Till they come back, projects shouldn't suffer," the chief minister said, pitching for assigning jobs to local workers.

