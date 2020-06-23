Bonalu To Be Performed By Priests In Temples; Devotees To Celebrate Festival At Home

In view of the Coronavirus outbreak, the Telangana government has decided that the Bonalu festival will be performed by the 'Archakas' or temple priests within the temples as per rituals and customs.

Each year, the state government celebrates this festival in a grand manner. Ever since Andhra Pradesh was formed, Bonalu festival was declared as state festival. In 2019, the Jagan Mohan government had released Rs 15 crore for organising the festival. Due to the fears of COVID-19 spread, the Centre and State Governments have issued strict guidelines not to allow religious processions and congregations.

People to celebrate Bonalu at home

The Bonalu festival is celebrated annually in 3,020 temples, in both Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts. However, Coronavirus has changed the plans of the organizers this year. The government has appealed to the people to offer Bonam to the Goddess at home and avoid gathering in temples. 'Ghatala Uregimpu' is not permitted and the Commissioner, Endowments will ensure that temples receive pattu vastharams (decorations) well in advance.

Devotees can participate in the virtual celebration of Bonalu festival that will be telecasted live from the temples.

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister has appealed to all the committee members and officials to cooperate with the government by celebrating the festival at home, as per rituals and customs for their own safety and that of the community at large.

