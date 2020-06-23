Odisha CM Reviews Preparedness For Smooth Conduct Of Rath Yatra; Asks Depts To Coordinate

The historic Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra at Puri will go on without any obstruction during the Coronavirus pandemic and commence on Tuesday with the Supreme Court on Monday modifying its restraining order to permit the centuries-old tradition with certain conditions, including no public attendance.

Following the apex courts order, the Odisha State Government has asked all the concerned departments to coordinate and take all necessary steps in accordance with the court's directives and COVID-19 guidelines, to conduct the annual Rath Yatra. According to ANI, CM Naveen Patnaik has reviewed the preparedness with Law Minister, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, Temple Trust Administrator, Collector, SP, etc.

State Ministers are monitoring the situation

The BJD-led government has made various arrangements keeping in mind the Supreme Courts' directive to follow the COVID guidelines. The police department has ensured that preparations on the deployment of the special forces will be adequately done for the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra. Strategies for nakabandi and shutdown will be made by the department to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are also followed.

The Health Department is ensuring that COVID-19 testing will be done on participants and will ensure social distancing and health concerns are taken into account for Sevayats. State Ministers along with the Chief Secretary and DGP are camping in Puri and monitoring the development and preparedness for the Rath Yatra.

SC allows historic Puri Rath Yatra

The apex court allowed holding of Rath Yatra after taking note of the Odisha government's assurance that it "can be held in a limited way without public attendance".

Modifying its June 18 order by which it had said that this year's Puri Rath Yatra cannot be permitted due to coronavirus pandemic, a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde directed Odisha government to impose curfew in Puri city during the time when chariots are taken in procession.

The bench, also comprising Justices Dinesh Maheshwari and A S Bopanna, said that each Rath would be pulled by not more than 500 people and all of them have to be tested negative for coronavirus. It directed that those engaged in pulling the chariot shall maintain social distancing before, during and after the Rath Yatra.

