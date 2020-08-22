After Haryana, Chandigarh Imposes Lockdown On All Saturdays, Sundays To Curb COVID-19

Following the footsteps of Haryana government, Chandigarh announced that it will impose a curfew on Saturdays and Sundays after witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The order read, "All shops and establishments (except Essential shops and services) will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays until further orders."

Chandigarh will follow curfew every Saturday and Sunday until further notice and a review of lockdown will also be done on Mondays. In the order issued by the government, hotels and private offices can remain open but malls, government offices, markets, shops, and liquor shops will remain closed every Saturday and Sunday. These measures have been taken to contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Manoj Kumar Parida, the UT advisor posted on Twitter on Friday night about lockdown in Chandigarh on the weekends until further notice. In his tweet, he said that all the hops and establishments except essential services and shops will remain shut.

Honourable Governor Punjab and Administrator,UT, has ordered closure of all shops and establishments (except essential services),in Chandigarh ,on Saturdays and Sundays ,until further orders. — Manoj Parida (@manuparida1) August 21, 2020

Haryana imposed a partial lockdown on weekends

Anil Vij, Health Minister of Haryana posted on twitter on 21 August that the state will be under a partial lockdown for all Saturdays and Sundays. He informed that only essential shops, pharmacy, other necessary establishments, and private offices will be open in the curfew. Have a look at the tweet he posted.

All offices and shops except essential will remain closed in Haryana on every Saturday and Sunday due to #COVID__19 — ANIL VIJ MINISTER HARYANA (@anilvijminister) August 21, 2020

With a record spike of 69,874 infections in a day, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701, while the recoveries surged to 22,22,577 pushing the recovery rate to 74.69 percent on Saturday, according to the Union health ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 55,794 with 945 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. There are 6,97,330 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 23.43 percent of the total caseload, the data stated. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.87 percent, it said.

