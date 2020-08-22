COVID-19: Nepal To Resume International Flights From Sept 1 With Restrictions

The government in Nepal has decided to resume international flights from September 1 after almost six months of strict coronavirus lockdown, a cabinet minister reportedly said. According to the reports, the country will allow international flights to selected destinations effective from September 1 keeping in mind the general safety standards. Addressing a press conference Spokesperson for the Government of Nepal, Yubaraj Khatiwada announced measures to be followed by passengers as well as aviation service providers.

READ: Coronavirus: Three Indian Pharmaceuticals To Supply Remdesivir To Nepal

News agency ANI quoted him saying, "Regular flights scheduled to start September 1, will be released by the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation. Passengers who will be on board those flights would need an RT- PCR Negative report which shall be performed 72 hours before getting on-board. They should send it along with a form that they need to fill online over the website of CCMC and show either bar-code or printed copy or else confirmation about hotel booking where they will stay on mandatory quarantine for a week".

Compulsory hotel quarantine

According to the reports, the cost for one week's compulsory hotel quarantine will be borne by the person whosoever is flying back to Nepal and the payment should be made prior to the arrival. Khatiwada reportedly said that a list of hotels to be made quarantine facilities will be released by the Civil Aviation Ministry soon.

READ: Rare Golden Turtle Spotted In Nepal, Being 'revered As An Incarnation Of God Vishnu'

As per the reports, the government has also decided to continue repatriation flights for stranded Nepali in those countries where the COVID-19 infection stands low. The government also noted that only 500 passengers will be permitted to enter Nepal on a daily basis.

Nepal reportedly suspended international flights on March 22 in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. Only chartered flights for humanitarian assistance and for the delivery of medical goods were allowed so far. According to the reports, some restrictions will be imposed on scheduled flights to allow them from limited countries as a part of safety measure.

READ: Nepal PM To Inform Ministers About Possible Cabinet Reshuffle Today

READ: India And Nepal Hold High-level Talks; First Since Oli-induced Strain In Ties

Image: Unsplash